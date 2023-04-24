NHL roundup: Oilers prevail in OT, level series with Kings

[1/5] Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) moves the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports















April 24 - Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, who evened the series 2-2 heading to Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 8 of 11 shots in the first period before he was replaced by Jack Campbell, who finished with 27 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Kings. Kevin Fiala contributed two assists as he made his playoff debut for Los Angeles after missing the past three weeks with a lower-body injury. Phillip Danault also had two assists for the Kings.

The Oilers erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring three straight goals in the second period. Roy then scored off a feed from Arvidsson on a rush to give Los Angeles a 4-3 lead at 4:28 of the third period, but Evander Kane tied it 4-4 when he scored off the rush with 3:02 left.

Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

Seth Jarvis scored twice for Carolina, which took a commanding lead in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series by beating New York in Game 4 in Elmont, N.Y.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can close out the Islanders in Game 5, scheduled for Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Martin Necas, Sebastian Aho and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Hurricanes, who went 2-for-5 on the power play after going 1-for-10 on the man advantage in the previous two games.

Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored in the third for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin recorded 24 saves. The Islanders collected the game's first five shots before committing four penalties in the first period, two of which yielded power-play goals for the Hurricanes.

Bruins 6, Panthers 2

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall each scored two goals to lead Boston to a Game 4 win over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Hall also had two assists to help give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in this Eastern Conference first-round series. After winning both games in Sunrise, the Presidents' Trophy winners will try to clinch the series in Boston on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Bruins, and Pavel Zacha had two assists.

With 3:11 left in the game, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark and Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk got into a fight and were both ejected. Ullmark made 41 saves before his ejection. Florida got goals from Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, with the goal by Bennett Florida's first successful power play of the series.

Stars 3, Wild 2

Tyler Seguin's second power-play goal of the night proved to be the game-winner, and Dallas claimed a thrilling victory over Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn., to even its first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Dallas, which tied the best-of-seven playoff series 2-2. Goaltender Jake Oettinger sparkled while making 32 saves, including stops on second-period breakaway chances for Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov and a clutch stop on Marcus Johansson in the dying seconds of the game to preserve the win.

Roope Hintz collected three assists for the Stars, giving him eight points (four goals, four assists) in the series. John Klingberg netted one goal and tallied one assist and Frederick Gaudreau added a goal for the Wild. Goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 shots.

