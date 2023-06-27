Bedard offers Blackhawks a chance to fast-track the rebuild

June 27 (Reuters) - Connor Bedard has yet to lace up his skates in a professional game but when he does the projected top pick of the 2023 NHL Draft will carry the weighty expectations of leading his new team back into contention for a Stanley Cup.

There is no reason to think the Chicago Blackhawks will not use the top pick of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville to select Canadian Bedard, who has positioned himself as the best prospect since Connor McDavid entered the league in 2015.

If Bedard proves to be the talent everyone is banking on when he finally plays at the NHL level, he could be the critical piece the rebuilding Blackhawks will use to return to their winning ways after three consecutive losing seasons.

Bedard, 17, does not have lightning fast speed but is both a highly imaginative puckhandler and creative passer who boasts a lethal wrist shot that will likely leave many opposing goalies shaking their heads in disbelief.

"Connor Bedard is one of those unique, elite talents who belongs in the same category as other generational talents before him such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby," said Dan Marr, Vice President of NHL Central Scouting.

"He has been in the spotlight for the past three years and during that time he has risen to impact and impress on every occasion while often being the youngest member of the team."

Bedard is already a two-time gold medal winner at the world junior championship, including a breakout performance at the 2023 edition where he was named the most valuable player after leading all skaters in goals (9), assists (14) and points (23).

A centre from the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, Bedard's 71 goals during the 2022-23 season were the most by a WHL player in 24 years while his 143 points marked the league's highest single-season total in 27 years.

At age 15, Bedard became the first WHL player to be granted exceptional player status to enter the league at an early age.

The Blackhawks, who got the opportunity to select first overall after winning the NHL draft lottery in May, have not publicly announced who they will pick though Bedard has said he would be honored to play for the six-time Stanley Cup champions.

"It would be awesome," said Bedard.

"I mean, the history of that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable. We'll see what happens, but to select me ... that would be a huge honor."

The only other time Chicago selected first in the NHL Draft came in 2007 when they took Patrick Kane, an American forward who won three Stanley Cups with the team and is one of the great players in the franchise's rich history.

Chicago won their last three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since and so committed to a rebuild where they would focus on developing young players.

That plan was given a massive and timely boost when they won the NHL draft lottery in May, just 10 weeks after trading Kane in a deal that marked the end of a golden era for the team.

The NHL Draft, featuring 224 selections, will take place over two days starting with the first round on Wednesday. The remaining six rounds will be held on Thursday.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis















