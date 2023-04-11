Bruins clip Flyers for NHL-record 63rd win

[1/48] Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports















April 10 - David Pastrnak registered a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark and finished with four points as the Boston Bruins earned their NHL-record 63rd win of the season, beating the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.

The win was the sixth in a row for Boston (63-12-5, 131 points), which moved past the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning for the highest single-season win total in league history.

After completing his 15th career hat trick and third this season, Pastrnak set up Pavel Zacha's insurance goal with 3:04 remaining.

Pastrnak's third marker just 39 seconds into the third period also gave him 300 career goals.

Charlie Coyle also scored, Tyler Bertuzzi had three assists and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves en route to his seventh straight win for the Bruins.

Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist to lead the Flyers (29-38-13, 71 points), who are 0-6-1 in their last seven games.

Wade Allison also lit the lamp for Philadelphia, while Felix Sandstrom stopped 29 shots.

Boston opened the scoring at the 47-second mark of the first period when defenseman Connor Carrick -- who made his season debut after being recalled before the game -- set up Coyle for a one-timer in the slot.

Allison needed only 17 seconds to knot the score for Philadelphia. Swayman misplayed the puck and left a rebound in front that was easily banged home at 1:04.

In the second, Pastrnak scored twice in a span of 5:27 to give the Bruins their first two-goal lead.

Pastrnak's go-ahead goal came after he made a move to create space before burying Connor Clifton's feed in the high slot at 2:04.

Bertuzzi delivered a quick touch feed to Pastrnak for a one-time drive from the left circle at 7:31, giving Boston a 3-1 lead.

Farabee brought the Flyers back within one at 13:58, catching up to a puck that bounced over Boston defenseman Jakub Zboril's stick before coasting in from the blue line.

Bertuzzi also set up Pastrnak's third goal, taking a diagonal feed from Hampus Lindholm for a give-and-go to the bottom of the right dot.

After Boston lost an offensive zone draw, Philadelphia made it 4-3 at 9:06. Farabee dished to an open Tippett coming down the right side for an easy finish.

