[1/3] Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate the win over the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports















June 13 (Reuters) - The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday to win the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup for the first time in their six-year history.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.