Nigerian chess prodigy makes a move for social change
ABUJA, July 28 (Reuters) - In the suburb of Kubwa, outside Nigeria's capital, Abuja, an 8-year-old chess prodigy wants to make her mark by using the board game as a tool for social change.
Ivie Urieto has won 11 medals from both local and online competitions since she took up chess at the age of four. She aims to become a grandmaster by the time she is 15.
But her love of the game goes beyond just wanting to win herself - she wants other children to learn it and use it as a distraction from the tougher parts of life.
As part of her role as an ambassador for the U.S.-based foundation "The Gift of Chess", Urieto visits local schools and orphanages to distribute boards and teach other children.
"I go around giving chess because I want people to learn how to play so that there will not be crime in the world," she said.
The foundation, funded by donors, aims to distribute 1,000,000 chess sets globally by 2030.
Teacher Uzoamaka Uzouku said Urieto was helping breathe new life into existing chess clubs in local schools.
"Before her arrival, we already have a chess club but her coming boosted it. Many children have joined," Uzouku said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballMets, with possible sell-off underway, face off with Nats
If the New York Mets are going to climb back into the playoff race, they will have to do so without closer David Robertson -- the first but possibly not the last core player to be traded from one of baseball's most disappointing teams.
- BaseballAmid trade rumors, Cards' Jordan Montgomery faces streaking Cubs
Jordan Montgomery could make his final start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday -- if he isn't traded first.
- BaseballGuardians continue playoff push vs. slumping White Sox
Unlike the Wednesday postgame trade of right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, the Chicago White Sox didn't make a deal after their Thursday loss to the Cleveland Guardians.