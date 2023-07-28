Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Braz provisionally suspended - AIU

July 28 (Reuters) - Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

The 29-year-old will remain suspended from any competition or activity in athletics until a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct will take place.

Braz won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze five years later at the delayed Tokyo Games.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

