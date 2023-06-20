Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters being searched by police - organisers
PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee were being searched by police, organisers said on Tuesday.
The search was ordered by the French national financial prosecutor's office, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"A search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," Paris 2024 said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."
Paris 2024 did not give any further details.
"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said.
The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 with the Paralympic Games taking place from Aug. 28-Sept. 6.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- RugbyCelebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs
In a big week for the Waikato Chiefs, loose forward Samipeni Finau and winger Emoni Narawa have little time to relish making their first All Blacks squad before knuckling down for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final.
- BaseballSeeking 9th straight win, Giants hope for quicker start vs. Padres
Having just captured a game they never led until the final pitch, the San Francisco Giants will look for a new way to extend their winning streak when they host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series.
- BaseballNathan Eovaldi, Rangers look to take series from White Sox
Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi saw a streak of eight consecutive winning decisions end on Thursday despite making a quality start.