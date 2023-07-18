Premiership to take eight-week break during Six Nations next season

July 18 (Reuters) - The Premiership's schedule for the 2023-24 season released on Tuesday includes an eight-week break for England's top-flight during the Six Nations, ensuring test players are available for more of their clubs' fixtures.

Several England players missed a chunk of the Premiership last season due to international commitments. The 2023 Six Nations tournament was held between Feb.4-March 18, during which the Premiership had four rounds.

The new season gets underway on Oct. 13, with Bristol Bears taking on Leicester Tigers while reigning champions Saracens open their title defence away at Exeter Chiefs a day later.

The start of the new season will, however, clash with the rugby World Cup's knockout stages which start on Oct. 14.

The season will pause after round 12 on Jan. 26-28 and resume with round 13 on March 23-25. The 2024 Six Nations will be held from Feb. 2 to March 16.

The Premiership also announced a 'Derby Weekend' in November while all clubs will have one home fixture in the opening two weeks of the season. Clubs will also have one home fixture over rounds nine and 10 during the Christmas period.

"A lot of work has gone into optimising the 2023-24 calendar to make sure that Premiership Rugby is the beating heart of the English game," Rob Calder, chief growth officer at Premiership Rugby, said in a statement.

"And we are thrilled that supporters of every club will be able to enjoy a home fixture within the opening two rounds of the season as well as spend Christmas together as families at a game."

The new season will have only 10 teams after London Irish, Wasps and Worcester were thrown out of the English Premiership due to financial struggles.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.