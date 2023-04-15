Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past New Zealand















April 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand captain Tom Latham offered no excuses as a career-best performance from Haris Rauf ensured Pakistan handed the Black Caps an 88-run hammering in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan hit 182 runs and Latham's side fell well short of their target despite a hat trick from Matt Henry, with Rauf claiming four wickets for 18 runs to leave New Zealand on 94 all out with more than four overs remaining.

"Our preparation was not ideal but we will not use that as an excuse," said Latham.

"We did not quite adapt to the conditions early enough. We did well up top and in patches with the ball.

"On that surface, the (Pakistan) score was slightly above-par. We did not build partnerships with the bat and once the rate went up, we had no choice but to go hard."

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub both hit 47 in a 79-run stand to allow Pakistan to establish control before Henry claimed the wickets of Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi across two overs to secure his hat trick.

But it was the bowling display of Rauf that swung the game in Pakistan's favour, the 29-year-old recording his best-ever figures in a T20 international.

"It was a team effort," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam. "Two wickets fell early but then Fakhar and Saim built the innings.

"The pitch was assisting the bowlers so it was a good batting performance (to get that score).

"We had a complete bowling unit and the way Shaheen (Shah Afridi) and Zaman (Khan) started, Haris bowled and the way our spinners bowled was excellent."

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Cynthia Osterman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.