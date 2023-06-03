Rebels' Wilkin hopeful for future despite Super Rugby exit
June 3 (Reuters) - Melbourne Rebels forward Brad Wilkin believes his team can build on this year's performances in the Super Rugby Pacific after their current season came to an end with Friday's 33-17 loss to the ACT Brumbies.
The Rebels had harboured hopes of squeezing into the playoffs after the Auckland Blues' victory over the Otago Highlanders but the defeat for Kevin Foote's injury-hit side brought a close to a frustrating campaign.
"We've got a platform there now where we know how we want to play, what that looks like and what it takes to win," said Wilkin.
"There's some lessons that we learned this year and what we need to do better to get those wins. It's a learning experience for a lot of guys.
"The group is very strong and we'll keep working towards next year and I think we'll be a lot better for it."
The loss to the Brumbies was the Rebels' 10th defeat from 14 games this season and head coach Foote was unhappy that his team had been unable to keep their Super Rugby campaign alive for another week.
"It's very disappointing," he said. "It's not where we set our goals to be and I think we played some really good rugby this year.
"It's a really nice group to coach and I feel really disappointed that it's come to an end.
"Sometimes you get to these points of the season and the group's a bit drifted or they're not all committed, but I never felt like that with this group."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballNationals blow six-run lead, still edge Phillies
Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Washington Nationals recovered after blowing a six-run lead to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Friday night.
- BaseballDown five, Pirates upend Cards with 6-run seventh
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Josh Palacios homered during a six-run seventh Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates came back from a five-run deficit to down the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 7-5.
- BaseballBacked by Jon Gray's gem, Rangers blank Mariners
Jon Gray won his fifth straight start in impressive fashion, throwing seven scoreless innings in leading the Texas Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday in Arlington, Texas.
- BaseballEdward Cabrera dominant as Marlins blank woeful A's
EditorsNote: Last graf: updated to left hip impingement