Rockies use balanced effort to fend off scuffling Cardinals

April 11 - EditorsNote: Removes extra words in 7th graph

Alan Trejo had three hits, Elehuris Montero and Ezequiel Tovar each had two and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 in Denver on Monday night.

Rockies starter German Marquez (2-1) left after five innings with an apparent injury to his pitching arm.

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for St. Louis, which has dropped six of its last seven.

Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the third. Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly drove in Trejo, and Tovar scored when Charlie Blackmon was caught in a rundown between first and second. Tovar was able to make it home before Blackmon was tagged out.

The Cardinals evened the game thanks to their first three batters of the fourth. Brendan Donovan singled, Alec Burleson tripled and Goldschmidt singled to make it 2-2.

The Rockies answered in the bottom of the fourth. Elias Diaz walked, Montero doubled to left to drive in Diaz from first and Trejo brought home Montero with a single to center.

Marquez worked a perfect fifth but left the game after starting to warm up in the sixth. Rockies manager Bud Black and trainers went to the mound and Marquez pointed to his forearm.

Marquez was removed from the game and went to the clubhouse. He allowed two runs on three hits and fanned four.

St. Louis got a run back in the sixth off reliever Brent Suter. Donovan reached on a two-base error, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Goldschmidt's single.

Colorado padded its lead in the sixth. Diaz and Montero had one-out singles before Diaz moved to third on a flyout and scored on Trejo's base hit. Zack Thompson relieved starter Steven Matz and Tovar doubled to drive in Montero.

Matz (0-2) allowed six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rockies added another run in the seventh when Yonathan Daza hit a bases-loaded chopper while facing reliever Drew VerHagen, who flipped the ball home with his glove. However, catcher Willson Contreras wasn't on the plate, which allowed Blackmon to score.

The Cardinals got a run in the ninth on Nolan Gorman's RBI double.

