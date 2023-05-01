Roundup: Broncos pick up 5th year on WR Jerry Jeudy















May 1 - The Denver Broncos picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Monday.

Jeudy, 24, is set to make $12.987 million in 2024.

Jeudy has 157 catches for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 games (33 starts) since the Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The deadline to pick up fifth-year options is Tuesday.

--The Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth-year option on starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills, 23, will make $14.175 million in the 2024 season.

He has started all 45 games he's played in since the Browns selected him No. 10 overall in the 2020 draft.

--The Carolina Panthers picked up the option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He'll make $13.1 million in 2024.

Brown, 25, has 142 tackles -- including 21 for loss -- to go with six sacks and 15 passes defensed in 49 games (46 starts) for Carolina. The Panthers selected him No. 7 overall in the 2020 draft.

--The Ravens declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Patrick Queen, drafted No. 28 overall in 2020. Queen has 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 50 games (all starts). The 2023 season will be a contract year for Queen.

--The Panthers declined the option on cornerback C.J. Henderson, drafted No. 9 overall by Jacksonville in 2020. Acquired by Carolina in a September 2021 trade, he has three interceptions in 37 career games (25 starts).

--The Saints declined the option on offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. He has started 40 of 46 games since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2020 draft.

--The Jaguars are declining the fifth year on edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. He has just three sacks in 40 games (11 starts) since being selected No. 20 overall in 2020.

