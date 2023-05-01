Rugby Australia chief executive Marinos to step down















SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos, who led the governing body through the worst financial crisis in its history, has decided to step down from the job to "pursue new opportunities".

The Zimbabwean joined RA from a similar position at southern hemisphere governing body SANZAAR in 2021 after an already parlous financial position had been compounded by the COVID pandemic.

"We asked Andy to draw upon his impressive career experience and extensive global relationships to re-establish rugby as a leading code in Australia - he has delivered on this and been fundamental in the turnaround of the business," chairman Hamish McLennan said in a news release.

RA last week announced an A$8.2 million ($5.44 million) profit for 2022, a major improvement on the dark days of 2020 when it lost A$27.1 million and needed a World Rugby loan to keep the doors open at its Moore Park headquarters.

"I will leave with the knowledge that RA is in a stronger position than when I joined, and proud of what has been achieved in my tenure as CEO," Marinos said.

Australian media said Marinos was likely to be replaced by a former Wallaby.

World Cup winner Phil Kearns, who was interested in the job the last two times it fell vacant and spearheaded Australia's successful bid to host the 2027 World Cup, is likely to be in the frame.

Former lock Justin Harrison, who currently combines TV punditry with running the players' union, could also be a candidate having returned to Australia after a long spell in Europe with the mission of helping the game recover its status.

($1 = 1.5078 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford











