Rugby Rugby's new 'World League' to kick off in 2026
July 1 (Reuters) - A new rugby competition between tier one nations from the northern and southern hemisphere will be played every alternate year from 2026 to add a competitive edge to the July and November international windows, officials confirmed on Saturday.
A ‘World League’ has been mooted for some time to try and extract more revenue from the international windows and bring "context" to what have been friendly fixtures played traditionally in the southern hemisphere in July and in the north in November.
Although no format has been confirmed by organisers for the new competition, reports suggest Six Nations sides England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will be in one pool, and teams that make up the Rugby Championship -- Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa -- will be in the other along with two invited guests, one of which is likely to be Japan.
Teams from the north would travel south for three tests in July and then host three more games in November.
The Six Nations will remain in its current February-March position on the calendar and the Rugby Championship will still be played in August-September.
"The creation of the new competition has been a collective process from the sport, including World Rugby, Unions, key leagues, competitions, and crucially, the International Rugby Players," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement on Saturday.
"Owned and operated by Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, the elite competition will take place in alternating years, outside of the British & Irish Lions Tours and Rugby World Cup."
World Rugby will also create a second-tier competition "to strengthen the development pathway for emerging nations", with promotion and relegation between the two divisions.
"The introduction of the new elite international competition is testament to the strong ambition from all parties, motivated by delivering context and a stronger narrative around the July and November windows, that can genuinely excite players and bring new fans to the game," the statement continued.
"The impact this will have on the game will be to drive its growth and long-term sustainability. This runs alongside the work being done to add greater clarity and balance to the club and international calendar; a process Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR remain committed to help deliver."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballEnergized Pirates chase another win over Brewers
The visiting Milwaukee Brewers might not look so big and bad to the Pittsburgh Pirates this time around.
- BaseballOn Canada Day, Jays seek first win vs. Red Sox in '23
The visiting Boston Red Sox will try to continue their recent dominance over the Toronto Blue Jays and clinch their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.
- BaseballReds look to extend win streak against reeling Padres
After a wild back-and-forth series opener, the Cincinnati Reds will try to extend their magical ride on Saturday while the visiting San Diego Padres try to snap out of a season-long skid.
- BaseballAroldis Chapman brings intrigue as Rangers, Astros continue series
The Houston Astros-Texas Rangers series didn't need much more hype as the American League West rivals jockey for postseason position midway as the season turns to July.