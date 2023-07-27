Savea to skipper New Zealand against Wallabies in Cane's absence

MELBOURNE, July 27 (Reuters) - Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against Australia in Saturday's Rugby Championship test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after his fellow loose forward Sam Cane was ruled out of the contest by a neck injury.

The inspirational number eight will lead a starting back row also featuring Dalton Papali'i, who steps in on the openside flank for Cane in the only change to the starting side from the team that beat the Springboks two weeks ago.

Lock Sam Whitelock returns from injury on the bench alongside centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who was suspended for a dangerous tackle in the Super Rugby playoffs.

Scrumhalf Cam Roigard could make his test debut off the bench as he pushes for a spot in coach Ian Foster's squad for the World Cup in France later this year.

With wins over Argentina and South Africa already in the bag in the truncated Rugby Championship, New Zealand would wrap up a 20th title in the southern hemisphere test championship with a victory at the MCG.

"As the final Rugby Championship test, there is much at stake in this game," said Foster.

"We have learned a lot from two stern tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground."

The match, which is expected to attract a crowd of some 80,000, doubles as the first in a two-match Bledisloe Cup series against Australia.

New Zealand, who have owned the trophy since 2003, host the second test in Dunedin on Aug. 5.

"This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday," Foster added.

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Caleb Clarke

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

