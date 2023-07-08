Sheikh Talal becomes third from Al Sabah family to head OCA
BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait became the third member of his influential family to become the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), edging out Husain Al-Musallam in Saturday's General Assembly in Bangkok.
The 54-year-old, son of the first OCA president Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, beat OCA Director General Al-Musallam 24-20, the OCA said in a statement.
Sheikh Talal succeeds his brother Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the organisation from 1991 to 2021 before stepping down following a guilty verdict against him in a Swiss forgery trial.
Former secretary general Randhir Singh of India had led the OCA as its acting president since 2021.
"I will follow the lead of my father and brother," Sheikh Talal told the delegates after his victory.
"We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again," he added.
Sheikh Talal takes over ahead of this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Sept. 23.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballAll-Star Sonny Gray, Twins aim to even set vs. O's
Clinging to their American League Central lead by just a half-game after dropping Friday night's series opener to the Baltimore Orioles in 10 innings, the Minnesota Twins will turn to All-Star right-hander Sonny Gray to try to even the series on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.
- BaseballCardinals face White Sox after latest blown-lead defeat
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen their bad season only worsen lately.
- BaseballOut to halt slide, Yanks turn to ace Gerrit Cole vs. Cubs
While the Chicago Cubs were elated about a dominating pitching performance and another big showing from Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees were left frustrated with an offense that continued to struggle.
- BaseballJays shooting for fifth straight win in rematch with Tigers
The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be heating up as the All-Star break approaches.