Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champions Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ajax will pay City 14 million euros ($15.32 million) for the 19-year-old winger.

Borges joined City's youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for their Under-21 team last season, helping them win the championship in Premier League 2.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

