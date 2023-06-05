Algeria defender Bensebaini joins Dortmund on free transfer















June 5 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have signed 28-year-old Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini on a free transfer on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Bensebaini has joined from Borussia Moenchengladbach and will likely replace Raphael Guerreiro, with the 29-year-old Portugal left back leaving the club at the end of the month.

"Ramy's in his prime," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. "In our talks with him, we saw his unwavering desire to play for titles with our team."

