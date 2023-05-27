Allegri says his future at Juve to be decided after season















May 27 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday his future at the club would become clear only after the end of the season, with the side almost certain to end the campaign out of the Champions League places after being docked 10 points.

The club were docked points in Serie A in connection with their previous transfer dealings, causing them to drop to seventh place in the table and leaving them with little chance of securing a spot in the Champions League.

Juve were also eliminated in the Europa League semi-finals by six-time winners Sevilla and suffered a 4-1 defeat at Empoli on Monday.

"We’ll talk to the club on June 5 when everything is over because at the moment the present focus is on tomorrow," he told a press conference ahead of a home match against AC Milan.

Seventh-placed Juve have 59 points with two games to go, and they trail fourth-placed Milan by five points in the race for the final Champions League spot.

"We’ve already had too many distractions in recent months," he said, adding that Juve did not have an easy season since November.

Allegri recognised that it was a complex matter when questioned about the reasons behind Juve's struggle this season.

"Answering this question in one minute is difficult," he said. "I think we have worked very hard and we have another 10 days in which we need to work even harder. We need to get the most out of Juventus’ DNA."

"The aim is to get into the Champions League. Mathematically we are not out of anything," he said.

"What happens next year is not yet known. The players are focused, I’ve asked them to give all their energy tomorrow."

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.