Arsenal, Belgian FA among winners selected by UEFA for social change work

June 27 (Reuters) - UEFA announced the inaugural recipients of their "FootbALL Awards" on Tuesday, recognising the contribution to social change, given to Belgium's Football Association, the German Football League, Arsenal and former France player Lilian Thuram.

All four have been recognised for committing to sustainability and anti-discrimination issues, European soccer's governing body said.

The "FootbALL" programme, launched by UEFA at the Champions League final earlier this month, highlights the power of football to drive positive social change across European communities.

One national association, one league, one club and one former player were selected based on their work that encapsulates the ideals of the programme.

The Belgian FA (RBFA) was one of the first national associations to establish a comprehensive football social responsibility strategy.

They have also created anti-discriminatory programmes and resources for refugees, and created several national handifoot teams for those with intellectual or motor disabilities.

The German Football League (DFL) has been recognised for continuous fight against discrimination and for their activities during International Weeks Against Racism, UEFA said.

Arsenal introduced an initiative with Adidas called "No More Red", which aims to help keep young people safe from knife crime by providing safe spaces and positive opportunities for young people.

The north London side are also the first club to integrate British Sign Language into their home games, with a certified interpreter present at each matchday.

Lilian Thuram, a 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 champion, has been recognised as a long-time anti-racism advocate.

"Their work showcases the importance of leading by example, which is exactly what the FootbALL programme represents," said UEFA Director of Social & Environmental Sustainability Michele Uva.

The awards will be presented at the 2023 UEFA RESPECT Forum taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from June 28-29.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.