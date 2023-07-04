Asian champions China staying grounded ahead of World Cup

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China were riding high after a dramatic Asian Cup final triumph last year but a string of mediocre recent results and being drawn in a tough group has tempered expectations ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The Steel Roses were runners up at the third Women's World Cup in 1999 but their stock has fallen in recent years and coach Shui Qingxia believes getting out of a group that also features European champions England, Denmark and debutants Haiti would be a success.

"The goal of the World Cup is definitely to go as far as possible, preferably to take the title," Shui told the Beijing Evening News.

"This wish is good, everyone wants to achieve more, but it is better to be more realistic. We should do the best we can in our group and try to get to the knockout stages."

With England clear favourites to win the group, Shui thinks China's progress is likely to hinge on the outcome of their opening match against the Danes in Perth on July 22.

China's goals are likely to come from striker Wang Shuang, the 2018 Asian Women's Footballer of the Year who plays for Racing Louisville FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

Versatile captain Wang Shanshan has scored 55 goals for her country but can also play in defence, and midfielder Tang Jiali will also be crucial to their campaign.

China came close to winning the World Cup in 1999 when they were beaten in a shootout by hosts the United States, but a recent torrid run of form suggests a similar run in Australia and New Zealand is unlikely.

China have won just once - a victory over Chinese Taipei last July - since claiming the Asian Cup. In four matches this year they have drawn two and lost two, scoring only one goal in a 4-1 defeat by Sweden.

Shui is keen not to put too much weight on the World Cup and says the Asian Games on home soil later this year, as well as the Paris Olympics in 2024, if China qualifies, offer other opportunities for success.

"Every game in each tournament is tough, and we will set our goals and work hard towards them," she told state media.

