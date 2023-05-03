Atletico thrash Cadiz 5-1 to leapfrog Real Madrid into second















MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid scored five for the second consecutive game as they thrashed lowly Cadiz 5-1 in LaLiga on Wednesday to move above their city rivals Real Madrid into second-place in the standings.

With only five games to play, Atletico climbed to 69 points, one ahead of Real, who lost 2-0 at fourth placed Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

Runaway leaders Barca, who moved to 82 points after beating Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday, will have the chance to clinch their 27th LaLiga crown with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.

It was a great atmosphere at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium with the team in a great vein of form.

Atletico took an early two-goal lead with LaLiga player of the season contender Antoine Griezmann scoring twice.

Alvaro Morata extended their lead right after the break and Yannick Carrasco netted their fourth from the penalty spot after a handball inside the box by a Cadiz defender.

One minute after Anthony Lozano netted for Cadiz, Nahuel Molina rounded off the scoring for the hosts with a close-range strike from a counter-attack.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.