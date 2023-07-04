Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup: Foord

MELBOURNE, July 5 (Reuters) - Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia have never had a stronger squad than the one set to compete for a first title in the global showpiece, forward Caitlin Foord said.

The 'Matildas', ranked 10th in the world, have yet to go beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup but coach Tony Gustavsson's team head into the tournament with momentum after winning eight of their last nine matches.

Gustavsson named a 23-woman squad on Monday featuring 15 players who competed at the 2019 tournament in France and Foord, set to line up at her fourth World Cup, was impressed with the depth of talent.

"I do think it is the best squad we've had yet," Foord told reporters in Melbourne.

"I think that the depth we have within the team is kind of something we've maybe been missing.

"So to be able to have that and to have 23 players that can play any game or in any position and still be able to get the job done, that's what's most exciting about this one."

Full back Ellie Carpenter said opponents had taken notice of their 2-0 upset win over European champions England in a recent friendly.

"I think (to European nations) we're underdogs I would say, but after that win against England, I think we have a new-found respect," said the Olympique Lyon defender.

"Especially when I went back to my club, I think everyone was a bit shocked. I didn’t say much, I just kept my mouth shut.

"I think people are a bit wary of us now, especially at home, and I think after that win against England we’re kind of on people’s radars."

Australia will open their tournament against Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia on July 20 before playing Nigeria and Canada in the group phase.

A crowd of more than 80,000 is expected for the Ireland opener, which would be a record for a women's soccer match in the country.

Foord, however, had no concerns that the seven World Cup rookies in Australia's squad might be overawed by the occasion.

"They're a lot more mature than probably what we were," said the Arsenal striker.

"That's on and off the field. I don't feel like any of them will be too nervous or anything."

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford















