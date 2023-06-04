Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year career

[1/2] Soccer Football - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award - Casino de Madrid, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the Marca Legend award REUTERS/Juan Medina















June 4 (Reuters) - Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.