Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year career
June 4 (Reuters) - Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.
"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerFather of late player joins USM in lifting African Confederation Cup
USM Alger dedicated their first ever title in the African Confederation Cup to their former attacking midfielder Billel Benhammouda, who died in a car accident last year, with the team captain inviting the player's father on to the podium at Saturday's trophy presentation.