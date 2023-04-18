Better they criticise me than Inter players, says under-fire Inzaghi















April 18 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he had no qualms being a lightning rod for criticism after their Serie A form nosedived as long as his players are protected ahead of a Champions League quarter-final that could define their season.

Inter have not won in their last five league games, suffering four defeats to fall out of the top four and sit two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, leading to reports Inzaghi could be sacked.

However, they have done well in the Champions League, advancing from the group stage at the expense of LaLiga leaders Barcelona before eliminating Porto in the last 16.

Inter have a 2-0 lead over Benfica ahead of the second leg at the San Siro on Wednesday as they look to reach the semi-finals for the first time since they were crowned European champions in 2010.

"Before Barcelona, as before Porto, it (the criticism) was the same, personally I am used to it. Better they criticise me than the players," Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday.

"Criticism helps us to work more and more. In the league we have made insufficient progress. Like other teams we had problems.

"Now we have to focus on giving our fans an important night that would allow us to finish among the top four in Europe and that would be an important milestone."

Several Inter players have contracts that expire at the end of the season but Inzaghi played down the significance of that.

"We have several players' contracts expiring but I see them working daily and working well," he added.

"Being criticised is part of our job, we have to be good and strong and think about the next match which is now Benfica tomorrow night."

Benfica are also on a poor run of form having lost their last three matches in all competitions, but Inzaghi is still wary of the Portuguese league leaders.

"We know we have an advantage but it will be a game to be played in the best possible way, against an opponent who is in a downturn in results but not in their game," Inzaghi said.

"Benfica run a lot and cover the field well. We should be good and make them less dangerous because they are a team that creates a lot."

