Brazil overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly















BARCELONA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil outclassed Guinea 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday as Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr scored for the five-times world champions who wore an all-black kit in the first half to promote an anti-racism campaign.

It was the first of two friendlies for Brazil against African nations in support of Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who was racially abused in a LaLiga match at Valencia in May, the 10th time incidents involving him have been reported by LaLiga to prosecutors this season.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, making his international debut, opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a close-range finish from a rebound.

Rodrygo extended the lead five minutes later with an unstoppable strike after running clear down the right.

Guirassy Serhou took advantage of a distracted Brazilian defence to pull one back for Guinea with a header following a counter-attack but Militao extended Brazil's lead with a towering header and Vinicius completed the rout from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

Brazil play Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond











