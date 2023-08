Brazil's Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail

A police van drives past members of the media entering Barcelona court, as Brazil soccer player Dani Alves is to be formally indicted into court over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club, in Barcelona, Spain August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Horaci Garcia/File Photo

BARCELONA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge on Wednesday formally indicted former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves, who has been jailed on remand for over six months for alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December.

The judge handling the investigation said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who claims he had consensual sex with his accuser. He was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to prison sentences of between four and 15 years.

Reporting by Horaci Garcia, writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip

