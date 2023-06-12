Brentford sign Schade from Freiburg on permanent transfer for club-record fee















June 12 (Reuters) - Brentford have signed Freiburg's Kevin Schade on a permanent transfer after the winger spent the second half of the 2022-23 season in England on loan, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Brentford said Schade had signed a five-year deal until June 2028. Financial details were not disclosed but the Athletic reported that the fee for the winger was 22 million pounds ($27.59 million), making him Brentford's most expensive signing.

The 21-year-old attacker joined Brentford in January and made 19 appearances during his loan spell, helping them earn a ninth-placed league finish.

"We have all been pleased with Kevin's contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it, so to have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club," Brentford's director of football Phil Giles said.

"We all hope both Kevin and Brentford can make further progress from here and look forward to the challenge."

Schade was called up by Germany coach Hansi Flick for friendlies against Peru and Belgium in March, making his debut in a substitute appearance against Peru before recording an assist against Belgium.

Brentford also signed goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg earlier this month.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds)

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Christian Radnedge











