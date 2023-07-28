Brilliant Brazil meet France in blockbuster World Cup clash

AUCKLAND, July 29 (Reuters) - A confident Brazil side will look to build on their dazzling Women's World Cup opener while France aim to kick-start their campaign when the two meet in a blockbuster clash on Saturday, where a win would assure the South Americans a last 16 spot.

Eighth-ranked Brazil were at their fluent best as they thrashed tournament debutants Panama 4-0 but will face a tougher test against the world's fifth best team France, who were held to a goalless draw by Jamaica in their Group F opener.

France beat Brazil 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 of their home World Cup in 2019. However, this time in Brisbane, France could be without the injured Wendie Renard in defence and a defeat would put them on the brink of an early exit.

"The team is loud, there is a lot of confidence," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "Not conceding goals is very important but, at the end of the day, it will be more important to score goals against France.

"To put away our chances is what it is all about. If you do that and get a goal, the self-confidence and the team spirit will be very different and they will continue to play the way we want to play."

Bottom side Panama will be eliminated if they lose to Jamaica in the other Group F match in Perth. Jamaica will be without star striker Khadija Shaw, who will serve a one-game suspension after being sent off against France.

After Friday's dramatic 2-2 draw between South Africa and Argentina in Group G, Sweden take on Italy in Wellington and a win for either side will be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Both teams are level on three points but Sweden top the group on number of goals scored thanks to their 2-1 win over South Africa in their opener, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0.

"We are about to play against a team that is a very high level, that is well rounded," Italy coach Milena Bertolini said. "They have a physical intensity but they are also very technical, so it's the whole package.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad

