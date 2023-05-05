Bullet point previews of Premier League matches















May 5 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from May 6-May 8 (all times GMT):

Saturday, May 6

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400)

* Bournemouth have won four of their 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D1 L6).

* Chelsea have lost their last six games in all competitions – their club record of consecutive defeats is seven.

* Frank Lampard has lost his last 10 matches in all competitions across spells with Everton and Chelsea.

Manchester City v Leeds United (1400)

* Phil Foden has been involved in four goals (one goal, three assists) in his last two league starts for City against Leeds.

* New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce will be the first manager to take charge of nine different clubs in the league.

* Leeds lost this fixture 7-0 last season, last losing consecutive away league games to City in 1992.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1400)

* Spurs have lost one of their last 15 league meetings with Palace (W12 D2), with the defeat coming last season.

* Richarlison scored his first league goal for Spurs in their 4-3 loss at Liverpool. He last scored in consecutive league appearances in his final two for Everton in May.

* Palace have won four of their six league games since Roy Hodgson returned to the dugout (D1 L1), as many as they did in their previous 20 (D6 L10).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1400)

* Ruben Neves is Wolverhampton's joint top scorer in the league this season with six goals.

* Villa manager Unai Emery is winless in all four league meetings against Wolverhampton (D3 L1).

* Villa have lost two of their last three Premier League away games against Wolves, as many as they had in their previous 15 top-flight visits (W7 D6).

Liverpool v Brentford (1630)

* Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 home meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7 D2).

* Brentford's Yoane Wissa has scored two goals in his three Premier League games against Liverpool.

* Brentford are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool following their 3-1 win at home in January.

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle United v Arsenal (1530)

* Newcastle (D1) are one of three teams Arsenal have failed to beat in the league this season, along with Southampton (D2) and City (L2).

* Newcastle have won eight of their last nine league games (L1), while Arsenal are winless in their last three Premier League away games.

* Callum Wilson scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle in April.

West Ham United v Manchester United (1800)

* West Ham are winless in their last six games against United, losing the last five in a row (D1).

* Three of Marcus Rashford's four league goals against West Ham have been as a substitute, his most goals from the bench against an opponent in the competition.

* West Ham manager David Moyes is winless in his last 10 Premier League games against Manchester United (D2 L8).

Monday, May 8

Fulham v Leicester City (1400)

* Fulham have lost three of their last four league home games.

* Following their 1-0 win at King Power Stadium in January, Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Leicester for the second time, previously doing so in 2003-04.

* Jamie Vardy has scored in his last two league appearances for Leicester, having netted just once in his first 31 games this term.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton (1630)

* Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has been involved in eight goals in his eight league starts against Everton, scoring four and assisting four.

* Everton manager Sean Dyche is unbeaten in all five league away games against Brighton (W2 D3).

* Everton are winless in 13 league away games (D6 L7).

Nottingham Forest v Southampton (1900)

* Forest's only league away win this season has come against Southampton.

* Seven of Brennan Johnson's eight league goals for Forest this season have come in home games.

* Having won two of their first three league games under Ruben Selles, Southampton are now winless in their last nine (D3 L6).

Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel











