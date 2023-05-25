Bullet point previews of Premier League matches















May 25 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures on May 28 (all games at 1530 GMT):

Sunday, May 28

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

* Arsenal have won 25 league games this season, only winning more in the Premier League era in their title-winning campaigns of 2001-02 and 2003-04 (both 26).

* Arsenal have won their final match of the season more than any other league side (21), with a win rate of 70%.

* Wolverhampton are winless in their last seven league away games (D2 L5), losing the last three by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion

* A victory for Villa will see them qualify at least for the Europa Conference League next season, their first appearance in European competition since 2010-11.

* Brighton's Danny Welbeck has been involved in five goals in his last four league appearances on matchday 38 (two goals, three assists), scoring in each of his last two games.

* Brighton have lost their last three league games against Villa.

Brentford v Manchester City

* Erling Haaland has scored five of City's nine league goals in London this season, the joint most for a City player in a single campaign (Sergio Aguero in 2015-16 and Edin Dzeko in 2011-12 also five).

* City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in his last six final-day appearances in the league, scoring three and assisting six. Only Nolberto Solano (7) has more assists on the final day in league history than the Belgian.

* Following their 2-1 win at the Etihad in November, Brentford are looking to complete their second league double over City (previously in 1937-38).

Chelsea v Newcastle United

* Chelsea are winless in their last seven home games in all competitions (D3 L4), their longest since a run of 10 between November 1987 and April 1988.

* Kai Havertz (five) and Raheem Sterling (four) are the only two players to score more than once for Chelsea in the league at Stamford Bridge this season, with 10 players netting one home goal.

* Defender Kieran Trippier has created 110 chances in the league this season – it's the most on record (since 2003-04) for a Newcastle player.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

* Eberechi Eze has been involved in 14 goals in 37 league games this season (10 goals, four assists), more than any other Palace player.

* Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in seven league games this season, putting Forest 1-0 ahead every time.

* Palace have lost just one of their last nine league home games (W3 D5) and are unbeaten in all four since Roy Hodgson's return (W3 D1).

Everton v Bournemouth

* Dwight McNeil is Everton's top league goal-scorer this season with seven goals, the lowest top scorer in a single campaign since 2001-02.

* Bournemouth have conceded 70 league goals this season but are safe from relegation and could finish as high as 13th.

* Everton are winless in their last four league home games (D1 L3), losing the last three in a row and conceding 10 goals in the process.

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

* Leeds will be relegated to the Championship if they fail to beat Tottenham, their seventh top-flight relegation overall and second from the league after 2003-04.

* A defeat for Tottenham would ensure no European football for them next season, for the first time since 2009-10.

* Harry Kane has scored in 25 league games for Tottenham this season, the most of any player in a 38-game campaign.

Leicester City v West Ham United

* If Leicester fail to win this game, they will get relegated from the top-flight just seven years after winning the title.

* James Maddison has been involved in more league goals than any other Leicester player this season (10 goals, nine assists).

* West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in five goals in his five league games against Leicester (three goals, two assists), his most goal involvements against a single top-flight opponent.

Manchester United v Fulham

* Fulham are guaranteed their first top-half finish in the league since 2011-12 (ninth).

* Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 league goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension.

* United have won all five of their league games against promoted sides this season, last winning all six in a single campaign in 2011-12.

Southampton v Liverpool

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in 17 goals in 14 league games since March (11 goals, six assists), more than any other player in the competition in that time.

* Liverpool have won their last three league away games, as many as they had in their first 15 on the road this season (D4 L8).

* Southampton have lost 10 of their last 11 league games against Liverpool, with the exception being a 1-0 home win in January 2021.

