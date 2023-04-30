Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
GLASGOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Celtic kept their hopes of winning a domestic treble alive after beating arch rivals Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday thanks to a goal from Jota.
Celtic, who won the Scottish League Cup after beating Rangers in the final in February, are also top of the league with a 13-point lead -- one win away from the Scottish Premiership title.
Celtic scored the opener minutes before halftime after Rangers' defence failed to play to the whistle after a potential foul, with Daizen Maeda pouncing on the loose ball to cross for Jota to score with an easy header.
Rangers gave it everything they could in a tense second half but Celtic held on to book a place in the final against second-tier side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on June 3.
