Champions League final teams

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Manchester City: 31-Ederson; 6-Nathan Ake, 3-Ruben Dias, 25-Manuel Akanji; 5-John Stones, 16-Rodri; 20-Bernardo Silva, 17-Kevin De Bruyne, 8-Ilkay Gundogan, 10-Jack Grealish; 9-Erling Haaland
Inter: 24-Onana; 36-Matteo Darmian, 15-Francesco Acerbi, 95-Alessandro Bastoni, 2-Denzel Dumfries, 23-Nicolo Barella, 77-Marcelo Brozovic, 20-Hakan Çalhanoğlu, 32-Federico Dimarco; 10-Lautaro Martinez, 9-Edin Dzeko
