Champions United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in World Cup thriller

WELLINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the United States to fight back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women's World Cup Group E match on Thursday.

The fiercely-fought re-run of the 2019 final lived up to its billing and both sides had good chances to win the fixture in an action-packed final 20 minutes.

The Dutch had struck first through a brilliant strike from Jill Roord from the edge of the box in the 17th minute and the U.S. went in at halftime trailing in a World Cup match for the first time since 2011.

Horan answered in 62nd minute with a great run to the near post to power an unstoppable header past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Wellington

