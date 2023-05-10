Chelsea hammer Leicester to close on Man United in WSL title race















LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Chelsea scored four first-half goals en route to a 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City that closed the gap on Manchester United at the top of the Women's Super League to a single point.

The Blues, reigning WSL champions, moved up to 49 points from 19 games, with United one point ahead having played one more match. The sides meet at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Norway winger Guro Reiten opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Erin Cuthbert added a second before Danish striker Pernille Harder netted a brace to send Chelsea in 4-0 up at the break as they cantered to a 16th WSL victory of the season.

Arsenal also netted four first-half goals as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0. Again it was a good night for the Scandinavians, with Swede Stina Blackstenius netting twice and Norway's Frida Maanum notching a goal and an assist.

Arsenal are third on 44 points, Brighton are ninth on 16 and Leicester are 11th three points further back. The relegation spot in the 12-team league is occupied by Reading on 11 points.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond











