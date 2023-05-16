China says S.Korean soccer player detained for suspected bribery

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spekas during a news conference in Beijing

[1/4] Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a South Korean soccer player is suspected of taking bribes from non-state workers and has been detained by the public security department of Liaoning province.

China is a country that follows the rule of law and handles relevant cases in accordance with the law, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho is being held in police custody in northeast China in connection with a bribery case, a Korean diplomatic source said on Monday. read more

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next