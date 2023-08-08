Colombia reach first World Cup quarter-final with 1-0 win over Jamaica

[1/3] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Colombia v Jamaica - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 8, 2023 Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final.

The captain's 51st-minute strike sent Colombian fans into delirium at a packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and ensured they will battle England for a place in the last four.

What had been a testy and physical clash up to halftime exploded into life after Usme's breakthrough, with both teams attacking furiously.

Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' had chances to level the match but bowed out swinging, having reached the knockout phase in their second World Cup.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Radnedge

