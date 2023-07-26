Corner scorer McCabe vows future success for Ireland after brave loss

PERTH, July 26 (Reuters) - Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored a stunning goal in the opening minutes of her side's 2-1 loss to Canada on Wednesday, curling the ball directly into the net from a corner in a tournament highlight for this year's Women's World Cup.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, who led from the front throughout the cold and blustery night, her side was unable to score again and the Olympic champions fought back to douse any chance of Ireland progressing to the knockout stage.

"With the rain and the wind, it obviously helped the ball swing into the back of the net. (I was) delighted to see it go in and get us off to a good start, it was obviously bittersweet because we lost the game," the left-footer told reporters.

The goal was Ireland's first in a World Cup, and McCabe was mobbed by her team mates when the perfectly flighted ball evaded Canada's keeper Kailen Sheridan in the fourth minute.

"It was just about putting it in the area where it's going to be difficult for the goalkeeper," she added.

With one game in hand, Ireland will be left to rue their missed opportunities in this tournament, having lost 1-0 to Australia thanks to a penalty and conceding an own goal which allowed Canada to equalise.

Canada forward Adriana Leon scored what proved to be the match-winner with a deft toe-poke in the 53rd minute.

"We'll pick ourselves up, we're obviously disappointed but we want to end this tournament on a high and we'll be giving it everything we can do to that against Nigeria (on Monday)," McCabe said.

"This is our first ever major tournament and I know for a fact, given the performances we've put in it won't be our last. I want young girls and young boys in Ireland to dream and look up to us, because it could be them one day sitting here playing (for) and representing their country."

The Arsenal midfielder battled bravely to keep Ireland's hopes alive, miscuing a shot in the 79th minute and dancing around Canada's Quinn three minutes later before putting too much height on a strike from beyond the penalty area.

"You can see on everything she does that it is on a different level, she was by far the best player today," Ireland coach Vera Pauw said.

Reporting by Joel Dubber in Perth; Editing by Christian Radnedge

