De Bruyne strike earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid















MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne powered home a rasping low shot from distance in 67th minute to earn them a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City dominated the match in the early stages but it was Real who took the lead as Vinicius Jr netted a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area that flew into the top-right corner with Real's first shot on target in the 36th minute.

Real got back on top in the second half and took control, but it was City who scored after they won the ball high up the pitch and it was worked to De Bruyne who rifled a shot into the net to the goalkeeper's right.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis











