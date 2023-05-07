De Gea error gifts West Ham 1-0 win over Manchester United















LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - A howler by Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea gifted West Ham United three vital points in their battle against relegation as the Londoners snatched a 1-0 win in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday.

United are fourth on 63 points after 34 games, one ahead of Liverpool and with a game in hand over the Merseysiders, while West Ham are 15th on 37 points, seven ahead of third-from-bottom Nottingham Forest.

The visitors enjoyed the better chances in the opening half but they went behind when De Gea somehow failed to keep out a tame bouncing shot from Said Benrahma that nestled in the bottom corner, despite the Spaniard getting a strong hand to it.

United were lucky not to concede a penalty when Victor Lindelof moved his arm into the path of a ball across the box from Benrahma, but the VAR decided not to award a penalty as the first half came to a close.

De Gea redeemed himself somewhat early in the second half with a superb reaction save to deny Tomas Soucek, but he looked shaky again as Soucek scored with a header in the 73rd minute, only to see the goal chalked off for offside.

Marcus Rashford and substitute Anthony Martial both forced saves from Lukasz Fabianski late in the second half but despite 10 minutes of stoppage time United could not fashion a goal and they slumped to their second league defeat in a row.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon











