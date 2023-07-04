Defender Collins joins Brentford for record fee
July 4 (Reuters) - Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds ($29.25 million) for the 22-year-old. The previous record was 21 million pounds for German forward Kevin Schade.
"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.
Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a European place by two points.
($1 = 0.7863 pounds)
