Dortmund captain Reus extends deal to 2024-club















BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has signed a one-year contract extension to 2024, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, a Dortmund youth player who joined the senior team in 2012 from Borussia Moenchengladbach, has become their talismanic leader despite an injury-plagued career.

He has lifted two German Cups but with Dortmund now a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings with five matches remaining, the most skilled German attacking midfielder of his generation is eyeing what would be his first ever league crown.

With 161 goals in all competitions in his Dortmund career he is just 16 shy of the club's record.

"As a team, we – just like all of our fans – have a big goal on our minds right now which our full focus is on: we want to become German champions," Reus said in a club statement.

"But beyond that, I still really want to do my best for the club I've spent over half my life with.

"There’s still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together," he added.

Dortmund next play VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge











