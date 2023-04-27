Dortmund ready to take five last steps to league title says Terzic















BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have five more steps to take to lift their first Bundesliga title in 11 years, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday, with his team ready for the season's crunch period.

Dortmund lead the standings with five matches left to play and have a one-point advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich, winners of the previous 10 league crowns.

They visit VfL Bochum in the mini Ruhr derby on Friday while Bayern are in action at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

"We go into the game against Bochum with a good portion of self-confidence. We have to take five more steps and the next one is tomorrow," Terzic told a news conference.

Dortmund will be without defender Nico Schlotterbeck who is nursing a muscle injury. Defender Niklas Suele will start in his place, Terzic said.

"We cannot influence the Bayern game on Sunday. We play tomorrow against Bochum and we can improve our situation tomorrow only if we bag the three points," he added.

"We go into the final stretch in this position, playing for a title."

Dortmund's last title win dates back to 2012 under then coach Juergen Klopp. They also won it in 2011.

The Ruhr valley club have kept pace with the Bavarians this season and pounced on Bayern's rocky 2023 to take a slim lead last week going into the final stretch.

They also have to play VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Augsburg and Mainz 05.

"There is one common goal and we need everyone. This common goal ... must lead to us being at the very top in the end," Terzic said. "To have a different champion from the past 10 years."

"We want to show the performance that will hopefully see us at the very top. We are here, we have to take five successful steps and we are happy that it's finally crunch time."

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris











