Factbox: England's league and FA Cup double winners
June 3 (Reuters) - Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to complete an English domestic double after also winning the Premier League.
Below is a list of English teams who have won both the league and the FA Cup in the same season:
SEASON WINNERS
1888–89 Preston North End
1896-97 Aston Villa
1960–61 Tottenham Hotspur
1970-71 Arsenal
1985–86 Liverpool
1993–94 Manchester United
1995–96 Manchester United
1997–98 Arsenal
1998–99 Manchester United
2001–02 Arsenal
2009–10 Chelsea
2018-19 Manchester City
2022-23 Manchester City
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.