Factbox: England's league and FA Cup double winners















June 3 (Reuters) - Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to complete an English domestic double after also winning the Premier League.

Below is a list of English teams who have won both the league and the FA Cup in the same season:

SEASON WINNERS

1888–89 Preston North End

1896-97 Aston Villa

1960–61 Tottenham Hotspur

1970-71 Arsenal

1985–86 Liverpool

1993–94 Manchester United

1995–96 Manchester United

1997–98 Arsenal

1998–99 Manchester United

2001–02 Arsenal

2009–10 Chelsea

2018-19 Manchester City

2022-23 Manchester City

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; editing by Clare Fallon











