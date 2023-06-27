England's Staniforth replaces Park on standby for World Cup

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - England Squad Announcement - Boldmere St. Michaels FC, Church Road, Sutton Coldfield, Britain - May 31, 2023 England manager Sarina Wiegman during the announcement REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - England midfielder Lucy Staniforth has joined the Women's World Cup squad on standby to replace the injured Jess Park, the FA said on Tuesday.

The Aston Villa midfielder joins defender Maya Le Tissier on the standby list until England's July 22 opener against Haiti.

Park will return to Manchester City for rehabilitation on her shoulder injury, the FA added.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.