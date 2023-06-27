England's Staniforth replaces Park on standby for World Cup
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - England midfielder Lucy Staniforth has joined the Women's World Cup squad on standby to replace the injured Jess Park, the FA said on Tuesday.
The Aston Villa midfielder joins defender Maya Le Tissier on the standby list until England's July 22 opener against Haiti.
Park will return to Manchester City for rehabilitation on her shoulder injury, the FA added.
Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris
