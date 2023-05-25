Ex-Celtic manager Deila takes charge at Club Brugge















May 25 (Reuters) - Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila will take over at Belgian side Club Brugge from next season, the Jupiler Pro League club said on Thursday.

The Norwegian 47-year-old joins Brugge from Standard Liege and will take over from interim coach Rik De Mil, who has led the team following the sacking of Scott Parker in March.

Parker, who was in charge for just 12 games, was sacked after they were thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League last 16.

During his tenure at Celtic from 2014 to 2016, Deila led the Glasgow club to two Scottish titles and a League Cup.

He joined New York City FC in 2020, leading them to the Major League Soccer Cup the following year.

Despite qualifying for the Championship round in the Pro League, Brugge find themselves in last place with 33 points before the final two rounds.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.