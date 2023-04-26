FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd to kick off at 3pm















April 26 (Reuters) - The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm local time (1400 GMT) at Wembley, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

According to British media, the police had requested an earlier kick-off time from its recent slot as a late afternoon clash to ease pressure on the transport system.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the match will start at 3pm.

Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge











