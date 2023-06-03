Factbox: FA Cup final winners and runners-up since 1946















June 3 (Reuters) - Results of English FA Cup finals since the competition restarted in the 1945-46 season after World War Two, following Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's final:

Season Winners Runners-up Score

1945-46 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 aet

1946-47 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 aet

1947-48 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2

1948-49 Wolverhampton Wan. Leicester City 3-1

1949-50 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0

1950-51 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0

1951-52 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0

1952-53 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3

1953-54 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2

1954-55 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1

1955-56 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1

1956-57 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1

1957-58 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0

1958-59 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1

1959-60 Wolverhampton Wan. Blackburn Rovers 3-0

1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0

1961-62 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1

1962-63 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1

1963-64 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2

1964-65 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 aet

1965-66 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2

1966-67 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1

1967-68 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 aet

1968-69 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0

1969-70 Chelsea Leeds United 2-1 aet

(replay at Old Trafford after 2-2 draw)

1970-71 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 aet

1971-72 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0

1972-73 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0

1973-74 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0

1974-75 West Ham United Fulham 2-0

1975-76 Southampton Manchester United 1-0

1976-77 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1

1977-78 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0

1978-79 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2

1979-80 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0

1980-81 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2

(replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw)

1981-82 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0

(replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw)

1982-83 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

(replay at Wembley Stadium after 2-2 draw)

1983-84 Everton Watford 2-0

1984-85 Manchester United Everton 1-0 aet

1985-86 Liverpool Everton 3-1

1986-87 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 aet

1987-88 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0

1988-89 Liverpool Everton 3-2 aet

1989-90 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0

(replay at Wembley Stadium after 3-3 draw)

1990-91 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 aet

1991-92 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0

1992-93 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 aet

(replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw)

1993-94 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0

1994-95 Everton Manchester United 1-0

1995-96 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0

1996-97 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0

1997-98 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0

1998-99 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0

1999-2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0

2000-01 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1

2001-02 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0

2002-03 Arsenal Southampton 1-0

2003-04 Manchester United Millwall 3-0

2004-05 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 aet

(Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties)

2005-06 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 aet

(Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties)

2006-07 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0 aet

2007-08 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0

2008-09 Chelsea Everton 2-1

2009-10 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0

2010-11 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0

2011-12 Chelsea Liverpool 2-1

2012-13 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1-0

2013-14 Arsenal Hull City 3-2 aet

2014-15 Arsenal Aston Villa 4-0

2015-16 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2-1

2016-17 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1

2017-18 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0

2018-19 Manchester City Watford 6-0

2019-20 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1

2020-21 Leicester City Chelsea 1-0

2021-22 Liverpool Chelsea 0-0 aet

(Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties)

2022-23 Manchester City Manchester United 2-1

FA cup winners since the competition began in 1871-72:

14 - Arsenal

12 - Manchester United

8 - Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur

7 - Aston Villa

6 - Newcastle United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers

5 - Everton, West Bromwich Albion, The Wanderers

4 - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United

3 - Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United

2 - Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Bury

1 - Barnsley, Blackburn Olympic, Blackpool, Bradford City,

Burnley, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Clapham Rovers,

Coventry City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town,

Leeds United, Notts County, Old Carthusians, Oxford University,

Royal Engineers, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, Wimbledon, Leicester City.

Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon











