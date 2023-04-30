Fenerbahce's Valencia 'fine' after collision in league game

[1/2] Soccer Football - Super Lig - Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - April 2, 2023 Fenerbahce's Enner Valencia scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Murad Sezer















April 30 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce's Enner Valencia said he was fine after being taken to hospital following a collision with Sivasspor goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural in a Turkish top-tier game on Saturday.

Fenerbahce said Ecuadorian forward Valencia, who was substituted in the first half of the 3-1 win, was taken to a hospital in Sivas by ambulance before returning to Istanbul on the team plane.

"I feel good. I'm more happy that we got the three points today. We continue on our way to the championship. I also spoke to my family. They know I am fine," Valencia told the club's television channel.

Valencia, 33, has played for West Ham United and Everton in the Premier League as well as Liga MX's Tigres UANL. He is the captain of Ecuador and their all-time top scorer with 38 goals, including three at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard











