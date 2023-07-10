Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban
MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - An Italian soccer court has imposed a 16-month ban from the game on former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli in a case over irregularities in the club's payments to players, the national football association (FIGC) said on Monday.
Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a 60,000 euro ($66,000) fine, the FIGC said.
He was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation last November following a financial scandal that hit Italy's most successful soccer team.
As part of the same case, Juventus (JUVE.MI) in May agreed to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season, in a settlement it reached with Italy's soccer authorities. ($1 = 0.9108 euros)
